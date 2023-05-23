PADUCAH — Starting next Tuesday, a lengthy closure will begin for North Friendship Road in McCracken County. Crews will begin a reconstruction project aiming to make the road safer and reduce crashes.
Once North Friendship Road closes to through traffic on Tuesday, May 30, it's expected to remain closed until late next fall.
North Friendship Road will be fully reconstructed between Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62. Crews have been preparing the road for the project since last fall, clearing brush, moving power polls and making other utility-related changes.
The road has sharp curves and a reputation for crashes. Back in 2021, KYTC told Local 6 an analysis found there were 185 crashes there in a four-year period. That includes 67 injury collisions and one deadly wreck.
To make the road safer, crews will realign curves and widen the roadway. A multi-use trail will be added as well.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says people who live along North Friendship or own businesses there will able to access the area, but no through traffic will be allowed along the construction corridor.
KYTC also says Lakeview Drive will be closed at Magnolia Lane, and Old Friendship Road and Seneca Lane will be closed at the Old Friendship Road construction corridor.
Some of the work crews have ahead of them includes cement treatment of the roadway base, completion of connections to the existing roadway at each end of the project, connections to existing side roads and paving, KYTC says.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the more than $6.3 million highway improvement project. KYTC says the target completion date for the first phase of the reconstruction project is Nov. 30.
Drivers who need to get back and forth between Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62 can use Jack Paxton Boulevard at the U.S. 45/U.S. 62 Paducah exit 7 interchange, KYTC says.