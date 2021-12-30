MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – On Thursday, Marshall County 3rd District Commissioner Monti Collins announced his re-election campaign.
Collins is seeking his second term in office.
“We have funded much needed water projects in all three districts to bring potable water to people who have waited patiently for years," Collins said in his campaign announcement.
"We have funded sewer projects in Draffenville that will only help to grow that area both residentially and commercially especially along I-69. We supported both businesses and residents during a global pandemic. We made sure we funded SRO’s in all schools throughout the Marshall County School system. I am extremely proud of all of these accomplishments and much more.”
Monti and his wife, Denise, have live near Calvert City with their two children. Monti has been a Realtor for 8 years with REMAX in Benton and Denise has taught at Calvert Elementary School for 25 years.