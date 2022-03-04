MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Signs of recovery: Moors Resort and Marina is now fully open for the season. In the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado, they took in more than 100 displaced families and more than 150 volunteers who poured in from Marshall County and beyond.
"We were in the right place at the right time to help," co-owner Misty Grebner said. "We are looking forward to the season and getting back to some normalcy."
For co-owners the Grebners and Tapps, it's a day with special significance. This will be their first official summer season as new owners. They've already survived a bit of a natural disaster. When the tornado hit, the nearby Cambridge Shores neighborhood was leveled. The resort became a place to stay for hundreds recovering and aiding in recovery.
"We have been busy," said Grebner. "We have refreshed our restaurant. We've remodeled three complete cabins. We've added onto our marina. It's just we've been busy."
Of course, the lake had to be cleaned up as well. The tornado dropped plenty of debris into the water. It took volunteer groups like Living Lands and Waters a lot of time and effort to pull 1.2 million pounds of debris from the water.
"They saved the county millions of dollars that, if they weren't here doing that, we'd really have to still be working on that," Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal said.
Neal said thanks to the team effort on all fronts, families can safely use the lake again and businesses like Moors can be fully open.
"The Moors is a wonderful business," said Neal. "Now they're back to doing what they originally opened up for, which was to bring entertainment recreation of this community."
As for the Tapps and Grebners, they simply believe God put them in the right place at the right time.
"We were just blessed to have the space and to be able to provide them someplace to stay," said Brittany Tapp. "Most people didn't know where to go or what to do, and we were able to offer that."
"It has changed us," said Grebner. "We have seen people helping people and we see what communities can do when they come together."
They will continue to start things off strong. The First MFL/Phoenix Bass Fishing League, LBL Division Tournament begins Saturday.
Moors Resort and Marina does have about a dozen full-time and part-time jobs available, from maintenance to wait staff and more.
To find out more about jobs available, visit moorsresort.com/applynow or the company's Facebook page.