MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- With widespread damage in the Cambridge Shores area of Marshall County, we are hearing dozens of survival stories from families. Dozens of those families are now taking refuge at Moors Resort and Marina, staying in cabins untouched by the tornado.
Zane Leith and his wife and two young children are among those families. Saturday, Leith shared his story and showed Local 6 the spot where his home used to be.
“Right before the tornado got to us my wife and kids jumped into the bathtub,” said Leith. “As I was bringing the mattress into the bathroom and the pressure dropped our ears started popping and that's when I knew it was go time so I jumped and threw the mattress on top of us and maybe one second later the whole house crashed into us. The bathtub got sucked out from under us and we flew through the air.”
They were thrown into the backyard. Zane says once he realized they were alive they set out to find help in a neighborhood they no longer recognized. They had no shoes. It was pouring rain.
“We were going to go to our neighbor's house and the neighbor's house wasn't there anymore then I was going to go down the hill to my buddy’s mom and dad's house and there were power lines all over the streets,” he said. “It was through the in the rubble none of us had shoes on it was insane.”
Eventually, they found help but his wife and daughter were injured.
“Turns out my wife had a foot that's broken in three spots and she ended up with 17 staples in her head, and my daughter has a collapsed lung.”
His wife and daughter had to go to two different hospitals. They were reunited as a family two days ago.
“The real hero in the story is my wife. She picked up our little baby carried him through all that wreckage and carnage and destruction and didn't say a word about her injuries.
They are now staying in a cabin at Moors Resort and Marina, along with dozens of other families.
”They have lost everything,” said Misty Grebner who co-owns Moors. “They came out of the rubble in their pajamas, walking a mile with no shoes on caring their kids on the back with the pouring rain.“
She says they had to reach out.
”I can't imagine not doing it. We were not harmed our resort was not harmed but we have complete destruction a quarter-mile away,” she said.
Besides housing, they are now serving as many as 900 meals a day to volunteers, emergency workers, and displaced families.
“Every single piece of food on our bar has been donated,” said Grebner. Yesterday we probably got enough taco bar stuff to feed 1500 people. It just showed up at our door."
To the people here the gesture is priceless. But she says they are simply doing the right thing.
“Everybody is like why are you doing this and I'm like these are our people. This is our community we can't see a need And not help,” she said.
As for Zane Leith and his family, he says he is forever thankful for all the kindness he’s received and nothing can still get his joy this Christmas.
“I know that I survived wasn't survivable,” he said. “It’s the best Christmas I've ever had. My is alive. As soon as we stood up from that yard and I saw they were all alive I don't think I've had a negative thought in my head since then.”