PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racer Ja Morant sent a letter to a Calloway County judge asking for the removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee in downtown Murray, Kentucky.
"Murray felt like a second home from the minute I stepped on campus and became a part of the Murray state community," Morant said in the letter to Calloway County judge Kenneth Imes. "As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred."
Morant spent two years playing for the Racers helping them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019. He would then go on to be selected by the Memphis Grizzlies 2nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
"Given recent events and the Black Lives Matter movement, it's necessary to act now," Morant said. "We can't change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism."
The letter, which was dated on Thursday, was the latest in a growing movement to remove the monument that was originally placed in front of the Calloway County Courthouse in 1917.