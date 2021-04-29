McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More abused animals have been recovered from a home where more than 100 neglected animals were found Wednesday night.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, McCracken County Animal Control and Guardians of Rescue returned to the property Thursday to find an additional 15 dogs, goats, and some turtles.
An estimate on how many animals found on the property so far is: 65 to 70 dogs, 26 goats, 12 chickens, three horses, two pigs, and several turtles.
Local 6's Temi Adeleye is at the scene and says most of the animals have been moved to the Hendron Lone Oak Fire Department Gym.
Volunteers are walking and feeding the dogs and say they are in desperate need of supplies like bleach, water jugs, food, and crates.
If you have any supplies you would like to donate, you can bring them down to the fire department gym right now. That's at 4535 A. T. Massa Drive in Paducah.
The crates are needed to transport the newly found animals to the fire department.
There are multiple rescue groups on the way to rehabilitate the animals. None of the animals are available for adoption yet. They will need to be evaluated and treated for various things before being able to find their forever home.