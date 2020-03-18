PADUCAH — Hundreds of businesses in Kentucky are now closed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order this week mandating that certain public-facing businesses close.
The closures are focused on non-essential services that draw crowds of people, like concert venues, salons and gyms. The state's priority is to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the state has not set a date for when the affected businesses can open again.
Al's Ratt-N-Roll in Paducah squeezed in as many hair appointments as they could Wednesday before closing the hair and nail salon in Paducah.
"I kind of figured it was going to happen, so I was kind of prepared for it," salon owner Al Champion said.
Another business closing down was the Paducah Athletic Club. The family-owned gym initially thought it could close its doors at 5 p.m. and let a limited number of guests come in with key fobs. After reading the governor's executive order, they realized that wasn't a possibility and told guests they're completely shutting down.
"KY State Government has mandated for us to shut down at 5pm today due to the COVID-19 Pandemic," PAC posted on its Facebook page. "There will not be Key Fob Access as we were previously hoping to allow our members to do."
Complying with the closure is a matter of law. Local health departments are first in line to enforce the closures. If a business is found in violation of the governor's executive order, the local health department will investigate and shut the illegal operation down. Business that are allowed to stay open under the executive order must have signs at all entrances that read "If you're sick or have been in the last 24 hours, do not enter."
The governor's executive order includes a copy of the sign for all businesses to print and put up.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said any law enforcement agency can enforce the mandates given by the executive order according to state law. He added that the sheriff's department doesn't want to spend resources enforcing closures and encourages everyone to comply. It's a Class A misdemeanor not to comply with an executive order from the governor.
Champion said it's not about "I." It's about "we" during this public health emergency.
"We'll get past this. I know we will," he said.
You can read the governor's executive order to the left of this story.