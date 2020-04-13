PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah is making additional changes to facility access and services to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says all city offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
This includes City Hall, the front desk at the Paducah Police Department, access to the fire station, the Parks & Recreation Department office, and the compost facility. Spencer says city services will continue, but those needing to contact the City should do so by calling, emailing, or online.
The Public Works Department says to keep your trash in the rollout. The employees will not be touching trash bags or items left beside the trashcan. However, Public Works says bulk items like couches and chairs will still be collected. If you have an excessive amount of garbage, Public Works says to call them at 270-444-8511 to schedule another collection before your next regularly scheduled collection.
Commercial customers need to have all their garbage in the dumpster.
Additionally, the Public Works Department is asking you to not put more brush or limbs on the curbside for collection until further notice. Since the crews are not touching bags, Public Works says the collection process has been significantly slowed.
Public Works says that if you have a small amount of brush, you can put it in your rollout trashcan.
The Parks & Recreation Department have made the following decisions about their facilities and programs:
- The Robert Cherry Civic Center and Paducah Recreation Center are closed until further notice.
- The Transient Boat Dock is closed until further notice.
- The Noble Park Pool, Robert Coleman Sprayground, and the splash pad at the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park will not open for the 2020 season.
- The Summer Camp Program coordinated by the Parks & Recreation Department will not be available for 2020.
The general information phone number for the City government is 270-444-8800. During normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., someone will take your call and guide you to the department or service you request. Spencer asks you to leave a message after hours.
If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527. Spencer says your information will be taken over the phone and you can pay through the drop-box outside the building. Permits will then be emailed to the permit holder.
Fire Prevention asks that you send plans that need to be reviewed digitally, if possible. Otherwise, contact the department to make arrangements: Engineering at 270-444-8511; Planning at 270-8690; and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
Those needing to drop off a payment to the Finance Department can use the City Hall drop-box. The box is next to the front door of the building on the 5th Street side.
Information about changes to city services, links to resources, and other information related to COVID-19 can be found on the City’s website, http://paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information