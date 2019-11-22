MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Ten Chihuahuas are expected to be up for adoption Friday at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A special Chihuahua will be looking for her forever home on Saturday.
Dana is missing her back feet. She needs to go to a home that is carpeted.
Those interested will have to go through a home check by the manager.
Applications for her will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.