Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area officials have announced the temporary shutdown of facilities, campgrounds, and developed camping areas effective immediately for the safety of visitors and staff.
Park officials say some trails, roads, boat ramps, and picnic areas may be open for use, but ask visitors to be responsible and follow social distancing guidelines.
Because of COVID-19 issues, search and rescue operations are also limited.
Click here to see a list of Land Between the Lakes areas currently closed.