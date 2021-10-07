MURRAY, KY — A recreation area you enjoy is the topic of discussion between local and federal agencies.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies met with the U.S. Forest Service at the Spring Hill Suites in Murray, Kentucky, on Thursday.
They discussed the policing of Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Wednesday night, we reported that starting Oct. 24, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office will only respond to emergency calls in Land Between the Lakes if they are asked to provide backup by the U.S. Forest service.
The meeting
During Thursday's meeting, they talked about how policing of LBL would look in the future, among other things.
The offices of Rep. James Comer and Sen. Mitch McConnell were on the phone listening in on the conversation.
We were told the U.S. Forest Service did not want us sitting in on the conversation, so we waited to speak with leaders after the meeting.
They directed us to Public Relations Officer Scott Raymond, who was not there.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said prior conversations with the U.S. Forest Service have not gone well, so this needed to happen.
"I don't believe that any of us that had previously had met were happy with the way any of those conference calls had ended, and so we suggested that any future discussions could only be done if we were able to do those face-to-face," said White. "So the forest services accommodated us with that request and so we were able to meet today."
U.S. Forest Service response
As we reported Wednesday, a 2019 letter from the U.S. Forest Service to local government agencies said there would be six officers serving LBL.
There are only three as of now.
We emailed Raymond to ask him about that.
"Land between the lakes national recreation area (LBL) is currently in the process of hiring the additional positions on our law enforcement staff," wrote Raymond. "We hope to have these officers on duty in the first quarter of 2022. Numbers of officers dropped recently due to a retirement and the promotion of two other officers."
White said he will believe it when he sees it.
"I believe that's ambitious. They told us back in August 2019 that they were going to do that exact same thing, over two years later that hasn't come to fruition," said White. "We're cautiously optimistic that they'll fast track that this time but it remains to be seen and I'm not going to hold my breath."
The memorandum
White said in the meeting, the U.S. Forest Service also presented a memorandum of understanding to all local agencies to sign.
"We declined to do that specifically, I declined to do that because that is a blank check from the citizens of Lyon County that we'll provide services free of charge and share resources free of charge to the U.S. Forest Service, and I just could not commit to that at this time,” White said. “A lot of this land was taken from many of our citizens, and again, it's something that I don't feel is in the best interest of Lyon Countians."
He said that was not all.
"Previously, they had asked us to only investigate motor vehicle collisions, because they were stepping away from that," said White. "Today, they added property crimes, crimes against persons, and a whole host of other types of calls for service that they basically said they were not going to be able to respond to or at least were not going to be able to investigate and fully adjudicate and that was news to the stakeholders in the room."
This is an ongoing discussion. U.S. Senator Rand Paul met with local law enforcement in August about the topic.
White said they will continue to have conversations with local law agencies and the U.S. Forest Service with hopes to come to a point of agreement.
I emailed Raymond more questions about officers in Land Between the Lakes.
Conversations with U.S. Forest Service
We asked U.S. Forest Public Information Officer Scott Raymond about the 2019 letter, where they outlined where they would bring six officers to LBL, but have only provided three. This was his response.
We asked if the department believes that six officers are enough to cover the entire LBL area, given the fact that the Lyon County Sheriff’s office has assisted with 388 calls since 2019. He replied:
"A recent U.S. Forest Service law enforcement review determined that six officers is the appropriate number to properly meet the mission of LBL. LBL law enforcement personnel work collaboratively to provide a safe experience for visitors and employees and also to protect the rich natural resources of LBL. In comparison to other National Forests in the Southern Region, LBL is a smaller land mass with a larger law enforcement staff than some larger forests."
We asked how they plan to ensure the safety of LBL visitors.
This was his response:
"We educate the public the inherent dangers of visiting and recreating in a rural area. Our officers strive to respond in the appropriate manner to maintain safety and security on LBL. We also utilize our local state partners when necessary and work collaboratively to ensure visitor safety."
We asked how visitors can get a hold of their officers for non-emergency purposes.
"For non-emergency inquiries, the number is 270-924-2196. For calls that require immediate law enforcement officer involvement, emergency and non-emergency concerns, visitors can also call 877-861-2457."
We asked when will we know how many officers will serve LBL, when will they start, and whether there are funds to hire more officers.
"LBL will have a staff of one patrol captain and five officers. LBL expects to have a full staff on duty in early 2022 with the patrol captain coming on board in the next couple months. We work within the resources we are provided and will follow the results of the law enforcement review determining six total officers at LBL."
Our last question was with the sheriff’s department assisting LBL on certain emergency calls, will their officers help them on specific calls as well.
"LBL officers will respond and assist as requested in emergency situations. Our relationships with local law enforcement agencies have not changed and we will continue to support them in their missions as well."