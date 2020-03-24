MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- We now have more information on the two cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The cases were confirmed by the Purchase District Health Department on Monday.
Kent Koster with the Purchase Area Health Department says the patients are an 81-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.
They are “isolated” and “doing very well.” Koster says, “The two cases are connected.”
He says the health department began Monday identifying those who may have been in contact with either of them.
Koster says a number of other people are now “appropriately self-isolating, self-monitoring and in daily contact with the health department.”
He says those people report their temperatures and how they are feeling.
Koster says, “everyone involved has been kind and very cooperative.”
He goes on to say the health department hasn’t determined yet how either of the two was exposed.
If you have questions about the coronavirus and you live in Kentucky, you can call 1-800-722-5725 or your medical provider.
You can also call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631.
To visit Kentucky's COVID-19 website, click here.
To visit the Purchase District Health Department website, click here.