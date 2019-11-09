MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— More dogs have been found dead inside a local McCracken County home.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says three additional dogs were found dead in a pile of trash while the house on Oaks Rd. was being cleaned.

More than 50 malnourished chihuahuas were found inside the home, living in deplorable conditions, at the end of October.

Home owners Jennifer and Harold Campbell were charged with 43 counts of second degree animal cruelty.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says no additional charges have been filed at this time but it is possible.