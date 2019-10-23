MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Animal Control officers rescued seven more Chihuahuas from a home where they previously seized more than 40.
That brings the total number of Chihuahuas recovering at the McCracken County Humane Society to 48.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Animal Control first went to the home at 1105 Oaks Road on Tuesday, after learning that the dogs had not been cared for since their owner, 42-year-old Jennifer Campbell, became booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on Friday, Oct. 18, for an alleged shoplifting incident.
After executing a search warrant, Animal Control officers found more than 40 Chihuahuas living in deplorable conditions. They even recovered a dog's skull from inside the home.
"I felt sorry for them. It's not any way for a domesticated animal to have to live," said Animal Control Director Aaron Hudson.
Animal Control then took the Chihuahuas to the McCracken County Humane Society, where staff worked for several hours to vaccinate the surviving dogs, remove their fleas, and feed them.
Terry Vannerson, executive director of the McCracken County Humane Society, said many of the dogs were malnourished, dehydrated and injured. One of the dogs was missing both of its back feet, which were likely chewed off by some of the other dogs.
"The alpha dogs probably went for the weakest animal," said Vannerson.
Originally, it was thought that 47 dogs were found on Tuesday -- one was dead at the house, one died en route to the Humane Society, one died while at the Humane Society, and 44 survived.
But on Wednesday, the Humane Society did a recount and revised the number of surviving dogs to 41. Animal Control also rescued seven additional dogs from the same home on Wednesday, which means the Humane Society is now caring for 48 total Chihuahuas.
Of the new dogs that were brought in on Wednesday, at least one had an ear infection and one suffered from visible hair loss.
"It's heartbreaking to see that somebody would have this many animals and not be able to care for them," said Vannerson.
After hearing about the effort of the Humane Society to save the dogs, the community has been bringing in wave after wave of donations. Wednesday morning, the front lobby of the Humane Society was filled with dog beds, food, towels, training pads, treats and more. One donor even gave $1,000 while another group contributed three months worth of flea, tick and dewormer treatments.
The Humane Society says the following donations are still needed:
- Canned wet food specifically formulated for puppies.
- Fleece blankets
- Puppy training pads
- Soft training treats
- Beds
- Towels
- Toys
- Dental sticks
Monetary donations are also welcome to cover medical costs. Donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society at 4000 Coleman Road in Paducah from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. In addition, you can visit the Humane Society website and click on the "Donate" button.
As of Tuesday, Jennifer Campbell and her father, 66-year-old Harold Campbell, were both charged with 43 counts of second degree animal cruelty. The number of counts may change given the increasing number of dogs rescued.
Animal Control says the owner has officially released the dogs, meaning they will be adoptable. But first, they need to spend a few months recovering at the Humane Society.
"The most important thing that we're going to be working on with these animals is to get them socialized," said Vannerson. "They were very frightened."
Vannerson predicts it would take two to three months before the dogs can be put up for adoption. When that happens, the Humane Society will post on its Facebook page.
The animals in this case are not the only abused dogs currently at the McCracken County Humane Society. Including these dogs, the organization has taken in more than 70 abused dogs in just two days.