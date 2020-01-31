PADUCAH — Relief from the commonwealth of Kentucky is finally coming to more than 100 former employees of Genova Products in Paducah.
Genova Products is a plastics manufacturing company that first came to Paducah in 2014. The Kentucky Division of Workforce and Employment Services confirms Genova sent its WARN notice. That notice alerted the state agency that Genova intends to close and permanently lay off its employees. Genova sent a news release about a week ago saying officials planned to send the WARN notices.
Now that Genova has officially alerted the state that its employees are permanently laid off, a "rapid response team" has been activated. Employees can now get local, state and federal resources to find new jobs.
Genova categorized its December mass layoff as indefinite, because the company said it was looking for someone to buy it. While Genova was looking, employees were not able to get the full scope of help from the government, because some resources are only available to employees who have been permanently laid off. Genova employees will now have access to housing help, federal funds and training for new jobs free from the state. All former Genova employees should meet at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the Emerging Technology building on Thursday, Feb. 6, to receive help.
The Greater Paducah Economic Development Agency says two plastics companies have expressed interest in buying Genova Products in Paducah.
You can find the Genova Rapid Response Meeting Agenda on the left side of this story.