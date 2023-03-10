PADUCAH — A traditional four-year college education is no longer the next step for many high school students after graduation, data shows.
Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse.
Local high schools are noticing a trend in their students choosing alternative career paths as well.
Fifty-two percent of seniors at Fulton County High School are attending four-year schools.
The other 48% is divided between technical school, the military and students going directly into the workforce. That's the next largest group at 31%.
Paducah Tilghman High School is seeing similar numbers.
As a freshman, Wyatt Sanders had a different career path in mind.
“I thought I wanted to go to UK, become an engineer or something like that. But I kind of got away from that, because I realized I didn't — I don't really care for being in a classroom. I want to be hands on, working on things,” Sanders says.
Now in his last semester of high school, Sanders has goals of working in the automotive industry.
Paducah Tilghman High School Counselor Casaundra Newsome says there are many students like Sanders.
“College isn't for everybody, and that's OK. So I think as public education we've started answering to that a little better,” says Newsome.
In 2022, the number of graduating seniors going to a traditional four-year university was 55%. This year, Newsome expects that number to drop.
“These students are learning that they can get out there and go directly into work and make just as much and sometimes more money than they can with those very expensive college degrees,” says Newsome.
The cost of college is a deterrent for Dominicc Arnett.
“I know people who have gone to college, and they have not used their degree, or they've gone to college, and they used their degree, but they're still paying off debts. And I was like, I don't want that for me,” Arnett says.
Going into carpentry, Arnett says he's capitalizing on the need for more workers.
“Blue-collar workers, nowadays, are retiring. They, like, they have a family to get to, and we need a young workforce,” says Arnett.
Similarly, Sanders recognizes the opportunity and says this alternative career path is a valid one.
“I know that I'm going to be successful with what I'm doing. I'm working pretty hard to make sure that I can,” Sanders says.
Newsome says there's still a stigma associated with not attending a four-year university.
To counter that, PTHS includes all career options in its signing day festivities.
Paducah Tilghman High School partners with different businesses with co-op programs.
That gives students real-life experience in several trade industries.