FRANKFORT, KY — For the past few months, many Kentuckians displaced by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak have been living in state resort parks. Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the number of parks providing housing will be consolidated because of the declining number of people taking shelter in those locations.
Currently, Beshear said, 243 displaced Kentuckians are living at the state parks.
Beshear said the parks will soon start transitioning people living in the state parks to midterm housing, including travel trailers and cottages. Both options offer more privacy and include kitchens, Beshear noted.
Kentucky bought 200 travel trailers to offer "medium term" housing for families displaced by the tornado outbreak as they await more permanent options while the cleanup and rebuilding process continues.
As of Monday, Beshear said 25 Kentucky families have been placed in trailers through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program.
To be eligible for the sheltering program, Kentuckians must apply for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Last week, both FEMA and the Small Business Administration extended the deadline to apply for monetary assistance and physical damage loans. The deadline is now March. 13.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. FEMA representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers to provide in-person help applying. They can also help folks whose initial application has been denied with the appeal process, and they can help applicants update their accounts as the recovery process continues. For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.