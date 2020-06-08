PADUCAH — Local distilleries, libraries, and museums are among the places able to reopen starting Monday, June 8 in Kentucky.
This is in the final steps of the Commonwealth's "Healthy at Work" Plan.
Over the next three weeks, more activities will be able to continue, like limited outdoor attractions and some on-home childcare can.
On Thursday, Kentucky state park campgrounds and the Kentucky horse park can welcome back guests.
More childcare centers will reopen again next Monday as well as low touch youth sports.
On June 29th, bars can reopen and groups of 50 people can gather as well as expanded activities for youth sports.