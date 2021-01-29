FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky National Guard will send around 150 Soldiers to the National Capitol Region next week to help civilian law enforcement with security operations through March 2021, according to Kentucky National Guard Lt. Col. Stephen Martin.
Martin says Washington D.C. is expected 5,000-7,000 Guardsmen from around the nation to provide support.
Volunteers from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade have been charged with overseeing the mission and, according to Martin, will "assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest."
This comes after federal and local authorities requested continued National Guard support after the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Martin says the nearly 350 service members who were previously providing support at the Capitol returned home Jan. 24.
Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the Adjutant General of Kentucky, says the soldiers will continue to give the same support that was provided for President Biden's Inauguration.
"Law enforcement in DC has requested additional Guard support into March and we're willing to do our part," said Lamberton. "The Soldiers from the 149th MEB will represent Kentucky and work alongside service members from many other states to help where most needed. We're incredibly proud of their continued efforts."
Martin says the soldiers on this mission will have the same living conditions as those who served during the inauguration — they will stay in hotel rooms, have multiple hot meals a day, and have standardized work shifts with regular breaks.
Command Sgt. Major Benzie Timberlake, the senior enlisted soldier for 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, helped spearhead Kentucky's initial response to the inauguration says the experience in Washington D.C. was an overwhelmingly positive one.
"Our Soldiers really enjoyed themselves in Washington for the Inauguration," said Timberlake. "Our fellow Kentuckians can rest easy knowing that all of our Soldiers were treated with the dignity and respect they deserved. We were not forced to sleep in parking garages, were fed way too much food and all lodged in 5-star hotels.
Martin says the National Guard incorporates a wide variety of capabilities that can seamlessly integrate with interagency partners to enhance National Special Security Event support capabilities. He says many states are activating to provide timely, safe, and proactive support to civilian authorities.
Martin adds those National Guard personnel support D.C. will remain under their respective governor's control, under Title 32, 502 (f) orders for the duration of the mission and adhere to D.C. law. More so, additional National Guard personnel may be activated under State Active Duty status at the direction of Governors to support civil authorities in their particular states.
"Our National Guard Soldiers and airmen are set around the city to protect our nation's Capital. At the same time we have thousands around the country supporting COVID operations, Operation Warp Speed, and a multitude of Soldiers and airmen are deployed overseas supporting combat operations," Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau said. "I would especially like to thank the families who are maybe alone tonight, and let you know our nation greatly appreciates all your sacrifices, and those of your service member. I cannot be prouder to be part of this organization."
The Kentucky National Guard also has more than 180 Soldiers and Airmen continuing to provide support to the COVID-19 pandemic across the Commonwealth, in addition to service members currently deployed overseas in combat operations.