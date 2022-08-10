FRANKFORT, KY — More parents in Kentucky are sending their children to non-public schools. That’s according to a new report from educational choice advocacy group EdChoice Kentucky. The group educates parents across the Commonwealth on education choices for their children.
According to the report, since 2017 attendance in non-public schools has grown by 20,000 students. Student participation in homeschooling has more than doubled since 2018. In 2018, more than 19,000 Kentucky kids were homeschooled. In 2021, that that number grew to more than 39,000.
According to EdChoice Kentucky, the numbers for their report were gathered from each district across the Commonwealth. They say it is possible student in districts could have been under counted or over counted.
