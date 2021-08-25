WEST KENTUCKY — Full hospitals are taking a toll on ambulance services like KenTenn EMS in Fulton County, causing longer wait times.
KenTenn EMS — which serves Fulton County, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee — warned the public about increased wait times on Tuesday.
MORE DETAILS: Full hospitals are affecting ambulance response times
Other ambulance services like Mayfield-Graves County EMS are going through the same thing.
Mayfield-Graves County EMS Director Jeremy Creason said responders have had to wait between 10 to 15 minutes for bed availability.
Creason said Mayfield-Graves County EMS ambulances typically go to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. They have been diverted to other hospitals, but their response time hasn't been affected. He hopes those challenges end soon.
"There are times when you get into the emergency department, and they say it's going to be 10 to 15 minutes before there's a bed available, and things like that happen," said Creason. "So we work with our hospitals, we do the best we can because it's not that nurse's fault, and it's not that physician's fault."
Mayfield-Graves County EMS transports about 20 patients on a normal day. The daily average rose to nearly 40 this week.
The emergency medical service says it is transporting just as many COVID-19 patients as non-COVID patients.
"Got called out for a wreck, the EMS crews, they were just treating trauma, you know, because that was the only thing they really presented. They transported the patient to the hospital," Creason said.
The hospital called them three hours later, because that person tested positive for COVID-19.
Creason said increased calls are not affecting Mayfield-Graves County EMS’s response times, but they ask a few things of you.
"Some patience, a little bit of compassion, that goes a long way. It's been a long 18 months, and for all health care workers, and that includes EMS responders," he said.
Mercy Regional EMS said it is seeing a high volume of calls, but responders are not finding themselves waiting when transporting patients at the two hospitals in Paducah.
Massac County EMS Manager Jason Webster said responders have had to wait with patients at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes.
He said the longest time they had to wait for a hospital was 30 minutes. Their response time in Massac County has been delayed a few times, an average of five minutes.
Webster said the delays have not put anyone's life in jeopardy.
We reached out to Mercy Health Lourdes and Baptist Health Paducah to see how they are handling the wait times.
In a statement, Baptist Health Paducah said: "Our emergency department triages all patients based on the level of acuity. We ask for the public's patience and encourage those who do not have a true emergency to call their primary care provider or go to Baptist Health Urgent Care."
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital sent this statement: "Our emergency department is very busy, but we are able to care for each patient who comes to us. Our emergency department works very hard to ensure that ems crews can unload patients in a timely manner so they can respond to the next emergency."