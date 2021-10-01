Changes to the delivery standards of the United States Postal Service are expected to cause delays in mail delivery for many Americans as early as this weekend, adding to the concerns many postal workers have about the future of the post office, and raising more questions about the motives of embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
The planned slowdown is part of DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the post office that he unveiled earlier this year.
Under the guidelines of the plan, the USPS will implement new standards for its first-class mail, lengthening delivery time for about 30 percent of its volume. That means letters, packages and magazines traveling longer distances could take up to five days to get to their intended destinations, instead of two or three.
“These new service standards will increase delivery reliability, consistency, and efficiency for our customers and across our network,” said Kim Frum, USPS spokesperson, in a written statement to NBC News, noting one-third of first class mail and seven percent of periodicals will be affected by the changes.
"Standards for single-piece First-Class Mail traveling within a local area will continue to be two days. The Postal Service will increase time‐in‐transit standards by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that are traveling longer distances.”
Expected to be especially hard-hit by the recent changes: residents of rural communities.
According to Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union, recent changes to the way in which the postal service is handling mail under DeJoy’s new system are already resulting in delays for Iowa residents.
“We’re already starting to see the impact,” Karol said. “We’ve had customers expecting medication who have been disappointed because the medications are not being delivered as expected. Some have been very upset.”
DeJoy has made clear he wants more mail delivered by truck, instead of air. As part of his new plan, mail goes through surface transfer centers, or STCs, where the mail is handled and sorted, before it is loaded on to outgoing delivery trucks. But Karol noted there are often delays in the mail leaving the facilities.
“The problem with that system is that there are not enough truck drivers,” said Karol. “We’re moving mail to surface transportation centers and there aren’t enough drivers who can move that mail. They wait until trucks are 100 percent loaded and that could take days before they dispatch it.”
Adding to the frustration postal workers and customers are experiencing with the new system, said Karol, is that when the mail arrives at the STCs, it is difficult, if not impossible, for even postal employees to track.
“We may accept the mail at the counter at a post office, but then when we send it to the surface centers, the mail can’t be tracked. They hold it, sometimes for days. It looks like the postal service is holding that mail but the mail is not even in our hands. It’s very hard for customers to track their mail and it’s difficult for employees to communicate with the customers. This is a very bad deal.”
Karol warns, under DeJoy’s new system, not even items sent via Priority Mail may get to their intended destination in a timely fashion.