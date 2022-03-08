LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Gas prices and housing costs are continuing to climb nationwide. That’s leaving some people in Livingston County wondering how they're going to pay their bills. Helping Hands and Pennyrile Allied Community Services provide food and assistance for people who need help.
They're seeing an increase in clients, and they aren't expecting that to slow down anytime soon.
Helping Hands is filling bellies one cart at a time and restocking shelves for an expected increase in clients. With gas prices rising, Detra Coley with Helping Hands says people are carpooling for their food pickups.
"The economy is just getting worse," says Coley.
She says past clients now need help again.
"We have had several new clients in the last few weeks. I've had two this morning that haven't been here in a couple of years. I have the last year pulled up on the computer and they didn't show up," says Coley.
Helping Hands is in need of food items like peanut butter, salt and Hamburger Helper. The group also accepts cash donations. They're hoping to stock up ahead of the expected increase in clients.
PACS is experiencing a similar situation.
"New clients are signing up almost daily," says Leigh Lohman with PACS.
She says they have a baseline of poverty provided by the state. The base has stayed the same for their programs this year, despite the cost of living increasing.
"We are seeing that clients are bringing in higher and higher bills, along with their expenses are going up daily. They're just not making that right now," says Lohman.
She says if PACS can't help, then it will find an agency that can, and PACS’s programs aren't going away anytime soon.
"We're all going to come together and try to figure everything out to help all of the community members that we can," says Lohman.
The Salvation Army in Paducah is also seeing the impacts inflation is having on families. The group is asking for cash donations as well, and it’s looking for people who need help. You can call the local Salvation Army at 270-443-8231 to donate or learn about assistance.