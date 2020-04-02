MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Courthouses across Kentucky have been limiting public access because of COVID-19, including the McCracken County Courthouse.
Judge Executive Craig Clymer announced Thursday that, starting Friday, April 3, members of the public who want to participate in court-related matters will not be allowed inside the courthouse. Instead, participation will be through remote access. That includes trials, hearings, conferences, applications, filings, payments, form acquisitions and other matters. The restriction applies to attorneys, witnesses, parties, and advocates, as well as emergency protection order applicants and all emergency court proceedings.
Under restrictions put in place last month, exceptions were in place for emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidence hearings in criminal cases.
The notice Clymer sent Thursday says the new restrictions are in keeping with a Kentucky Supreme Court order limiting in-person court activities and McCracken County's emergency order.
The only exception listed in the notice is "A person who both: is unable to participate remotely; and has proof of authorization to enter from the McCracken Circuit Court Clerk."
