MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library officially launched in McCracken County on Aug. 1. Since then, the McCracken County Public Library said more than 1,000 McCracken County children have officially enrolled in the program.
Children enrolled in the Imagination Library receive a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. The books are mailed directly to each child.
Interested families can still sign up for the program. McCracken County residents with children younger than 5 can submit a registration form in person at the library or online. Families can expect to receive their child's first book eight to 10 weeks after their registration form is received. If the child's address changes, their parent or guardian must contact the McCracken County Public Library about the address change so the child can continue to receive books.
The McCracken County Public Library created a nonprofit called the McCracken County Imagination Library to partner with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and provide the program. The local library has said the effort is mainly funded by grants and donations, and payments made from the McCracken County Imagination Library are matched 50-50 through the Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
To register a child for the Imagination Library in McCracken County, to see the book list or to donate to support the program in McCracken County, visit mclib.net.