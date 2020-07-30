GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Families in Graves County drove away with free dairy boxes and produce from a distribution event at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds on Thursday.
The Kentucky Dairy Development Council, Purchase Area Development District, Feeding Kentucky and Feeding America partnered with other agencies to make it happen.
Both the community and local farmers benefit from the event.
PADD Food Bank Coordinator Geri Lamb said the line began to grow around 7 a.m., two hours before the start of the event.
"There have been no periods of time where there have not been cars," said Lamb.
It was all made possible through the USDA's multibillion-dollar coronavirus food assistance program.
Volunteers from different local agencies counted the number of pickups, moved items, and packed cars.
Each dairy box weighed 30 pounds, and contained 2 gallons of 2% milk, 2 pints each of strawberry and chocolate milk, cream cheese, cottage cheese and french onion dip.
Lamb said they partnered with Feeding Kentucky on the Farm to Food Banks Project to get the produce.
"Those are seconds that farmers are not able to send," said Lamb. "The state of Kentucky has a program where we can purchase that, and distribute it free of charge to the communities."
Kentucky Dairy Development Council helps distribute dairy products across the state.
Executive Director H.H. Barlow said the USDA's nationwide relief effort put out billions of dollars to help agriculture.
"They gave, created a program for $19 billion to give away to agriculture, and $3 billion of that was designated for purchases of food items. And dairy has been really thankful to be able to have about $3 billion of that in giveaway," said Barlow. "In the south, two main processors — Prairie Farms and Borden Dairy — got the government contract to purchase and process the milk. And the government, through this program I just talked about, pays for it.”
This the the council's 14th distribution in Kentucky.
"We started in late June, and we've been doing about two a week, and it's been exciting to really to give. You know, there are so many people that are needy out here, and we're giving away this box of milk," said Barlow.
The pandemic has been rough on dairy farmers like Barlow, but distribution events like this are helping.
"It's good for us dairy farmers, because we're taking, you know, we're getting milk consumed, and that's what's very important to us," said Barlow. "It improves our market if we can get more consumption of milk, and then it's a win, win situation for the processors, because you know they get paid for processing the milk."
The partners said they are also happy the event is helping keep families fed.
"Anytime there's a distribution like this, people are so appreciative," said Lamb.
Corinne Rudd with the Graves County Health Department stood outside in the rain and heat with her clipboard, counting the number of families that stopped by to pick up their items.
“We had a lot of people ready. It’s really been incredible," said Rudd.
There were 1,320 dairy boxes distributed, with more than 20,800 pounds of produce.
Lamb said if you missed the event and would like to know how you can get food, there are several options.
"They need to check with the local pantries. We have the Mayfield-Graves County Needline. We have First Assembly that has a food pantry every Thursday morning," said Lamb. "St. Vincent De Paul Mayfield, they have a food pantry. Not One Missed, one of our local pantries that distributes every Friday night."
She said you can also call the PADD office at 270-247-7171 or visit their website at purchaseadd.org.