CARBONDALE,IL— More than 1,000 peaceful protesters in Carbondale, Illinois marched to end police brutality on Friday.
Their message was that the movement is way bigger than George Floyd. It's about all the victims of police brutality and people of all colors. It's about Black Lives Matter and holding police accountable for their actions.
Hands up. Don't shoot. I can't breathe. No justice. No peace.
These are more than words. They’re phrases which have become key phrases in the Black Lives Matter movement as protesters take to the streets across the nation and push for police reform. Seeking change is what brought Activist Travis Washington to the protest.
"It's just a pattern," Washington said. "Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Daniel Shaver. How many bodies before it's enough?"
In 2018, he started a petition to pass legislation that would give police officers a mandatory 15 years in prison for shooting unarmed people. It's called the "Hands Up Act," and so far, almost 2 million people have signed a petition to pass it.
"The institution has to change, because I'm sick and tired, because it's like our bodies are worthless," Washington said. "Whether you're brown, black, or white, if a police officer shoots you unarmed, they can go unpunished. It's a sick system."
He hopes people will continue to push for change.
"This movement is bigger than me," Washington said. "It's for everybody."
If you're interested in learning more about the petition, click here.