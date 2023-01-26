WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism.
The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner Water Program, the Delta Regional Authority and the Better Schools Program.
By county, the funding includes:
Calloway County
- The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District was awarded $755,000 in Cleaner Water Program funds. The money will provide clean drinking water for 85 households and replace 760 water meters.
- The Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau was awarded $158,002 in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy after pandemic-related declines.
Graves County
- The Graves County Water District was awarded $963,116 from the Cleaner Water Program for improvements to the Hickory and Fancy Farm water tanks.
- Mayfield Electric & Water Systems was awarded $963,116 from the Cleaner Water Program to rehabilitate the Mayfield water treatment plant.
- Symsonia Water District was awarded $150,000 from the Cleaner Water Program to refurbish a water tank.
- The city of Wingo was awarded $150,000 from the Cleaner Water Program to rehabilitate the Austin Drive water tank.
- The Mayfield Tourism Commission was awarded $66,431 in ARPA funding.
Coleman also highlighted a recently completed project to resurface parts of Sand Hill Road and West Plains Road in Graves County. That project was funded by $166,500 through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Coleman's office says the project improved travel conditions for more than 36,000 people.
Marshall County
- Nearly $9.6 million was awarded to Marshall County Schools through the Better Schools Program to expand the high school technical center.
- Marshall County Fiscal Court was awarded $527,158 from the Delta Regional Authority.
- North Marshall Water District was awarded $480,779 from the Cleaner Water for Kentucky Program to replace about 3 miles of water mains that were damaged in the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
- For Calvert City, $480,779 was committed to improving the water treatment plant and replacing a water main.
- In Hardin, $480,779 was committed to be used for the next phase of the water treatment plant rehabilitation.
- Marshall County Tourism Commission was awarded $163,199 in ARPA funding to boost tourism and the economy.