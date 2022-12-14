PADUCAH — People formed a line outside Family Service Society Wednesday morning, waiting for the annual Santa for a Senior distribution to start.
Inflation has more families struggling to get by, and the agency is seeing more people who need assistance this holiday season.
More than 150 people went through the line Wednesday, picking up their bags. Each household will receive five care packages, including two bags of food, one bag of produce, a hygiene bag and a small gift bag.
FSS saw a record number of applicants for the program this year. The bags are going to those who are 55 or holder and/or disabled who signed up for the distribution before the Nov. 11 deadline.
"We do this every year. This year we had almost 500 households that applied for assistance. Normally we have about 400, so this year we've seen a huge increase," says FSS Executive Director Candace Woleben.
FSS will continue distribution on Thursday.
On Friday, the nonprofit will be making deliveries to those who cannot make it out to pick their care packages up in person.
For those who are 55 or older or disabled who missed the opportunity to apply for the program, FSS will hand out any leftover or additional items on Dec. 20. To learn more, call Family Service Society at 270-443-4838.
