SPRINGFIELD, IL -- 2,253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). 92 additional deaths have also been reported.
That brings the total to 50,355 cases across Illinois, including a total 2,215 deaths.
Governor JB Pritzker continued to stress the importance of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to reopen the state's economy.
During today's briefing, Pritzker announced 20 million pieces of PPE has been distributed to local communities. He says FEMA sent the state another shipment of masks, but now he's asking for gowns.
Pritizker also says the staet is using a new decontamination machine for PPE so they can be reused.
Illinois is enacting new initiatives for long-term care facilities to help treat COVID-19 and to contain the spread. Prtizker says all residents and staff of the facilities will be tested for free, even if the facility has no confirmed cases. Additional staff members will be deployed to help support the facilities. Beds are also opening up at VA hospitals for senior citizens.