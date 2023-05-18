MAYFIELD, KY — In Mayfield on Thursday, the first WPSD Local 6 Super Shredder event of the year was held at FNB Bank. Volunteers and organizers say it made a positive impact on the community.
Dozens of volunteers showed up to help out with the shredding.
More than 20,000 pounds of paper were collected and shredded.
The next Super Shredder event will be held Sept. 23. The location for that event has not yet been determined.
Check our Super Shredder page for updates on the schedule of upcoming shredder events.