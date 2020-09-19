CARBONDALE, IL — The 2020 presidential election is approaching, emphasizing the importance of voter registration. Law students in southern Illinois are working to make sure their community is ready to vote.
Law students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale have been stationed in front of the Carbondale Civic Center to register voters.
Saturday was the first day of their four-day All Salukis Vote voter registration event.
Dan Asonye and Andrew Jarmer are members of the law school’s student chapter of the National Lawyers' Guild. They spearheaded the event.
Asonye said it is crucial to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote and have their voices heard. "This was a really good way to do it and stay nonpartisan, and stay out of the political fray," said Asonye. "No matter who you are, where you're from, if you have the ability to vote, we're going to try and make it easier for you and that's what we're here to do. "
He and volunteer Adrianne Long are both second-year law students. They worked the second shift of the registration drive Saturday.
Their law professor, Nolan Wright, is a Jackson County deputy registrar who volunteered to work the first shift.
He said using computers to register people is good, but there limitations that come with that.
"If you register online, then you have to bring ID to vote, and there is some long, historical issues on that, so I wanted to volunteer. So, I volunteered to be present as deputy registrar," said Wright.
Wright said this will be a big help for people who want to register in person.
Asonye was out there for hours helping people register. As he reminisced about the day he registered to vote, he stressed the importance of using your voice.
"It was actually a really important moment for me, particularly because it meant that for me I was able to contribute to the discussion," said Asonye. "I was able to do, make my voice heard in those, in that, in that way, and it was really important to me that I was able to weigh in."
Asonye said they have already registered more than 200 people, most of them through online registration.
The All Salukis Vote organizers have several helpful resources available about the upcoming election.
If you missed the drive Saturday, they will be at the east side of the Carbondale Civic Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 20-22 to continue the All Salukis Vote event.
Wright said another group he is affiliated with will have voter registration events every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, at the farmer's market near Murdale Shopping Center.
Click here for more details about the All Salukis Vote registration drive.