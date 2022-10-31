FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.

Officials say that includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes.

Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.

All grant awardees must obligate the funds by the end of 2024.

Download PDF WRIS_22HB1_ApprovedProjects.pdf