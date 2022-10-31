FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties. Officials say that includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes.
Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by the end of 2024. More Details from Local 6
The projects listed in Beshear's announcement include more than $2.2 million for three projects in Calloway County. The governor's office says one of those three projects will deliver clean water to 60 homes that don't currently have service, and another project will deliver clean water to 23 homes that currently rely on well water.
The list also includes more than $2 million to be distributed among five projects in Graves County — one in Fancy Farm, one in Hickory, one in Mayfield, one in Symsonia and one in Wingo.
Nearly $2 million has been approved for Marshall County as well, to be used among five projects there — one in Benton, two in Calvert City, one in Hardin and one in North Marshall.
McCracken County is getting more than $4 million across eight projects — five for the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and three for Paducah Water Works.
It also includes a total of $469,435 among four projects for Ballard County, $768,359 among three projects for Caldwell County, $293,154 for a project in Carlisle County, $546,095 among four projects in Crittenden County, $395,752 among two projects in Fulton County, $274,627 for a project in Hickman County, $539,899 among four projects in Livingston County, $527,264 among eight projects in Lyon County and $854,131 among two projects in Trigg County.
Download the pdf below this story to see the full list of projects and how much money each specific project will receive. The 20-page document lists the projects alphabetically by county.