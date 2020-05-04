WICKLIFFE, KY — Thousands of you are still waiting for your unemployment claims to be processed in Kentucky. It's been almost a week since a hotline was created for people who applied in March and have not received benefits.
During a briefing on COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 23,078 people are still waiting to receive benefits. Some of those applications have been delayed because of incomplete information from filers, and others are delayed because of the state's limited response capacity.
Juanita Gonzales thought there was hope for her when the hotline was announced. She was a hotel housekeeper before she was laid off in March. She applied for benefits on March 20.
"Anytime I've tried to make that payment request, it changes the date," she said, "And there's proof that they've sent me zero. Zero dollars."
She's been able to get her benefits approved, but she said she can't get anyone on the line to tell her why nothing has been deposited for weeks. Local 6 called the March unemployment hotline and received a message Gonzales and thousands of others have gotten for days now. "Please wait while we try to transfer you to the wait cue. Our active cue is currently full. We will need to call you back when the next agent is available to take your call," the automated message said. "Your position in cue is saved. You may hang up now. Thank you. Goodbye."
The line automatically hangs up after that. Many of you told us via Facebook that you also haven't been able to get through.
Erica Guess said: "The line is terrible, on hold for hours and hours."
Callie Inhow wrote: "Spent about 25 hours on hold in 3 days last week."
We saw hundreds more posts reporting similar experiences.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman told Local 6 last week there are now more than 1,000 people taking your unemployment calls. "85% of the folks who applied for unemployment insurance have received it," Coleman said.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics shows an increase in unemployment claims in the month of March.
March claims doubled in the second week, from about 49,000 claims to more than 113,000 claims.
Gonzales said she can't live like this much longer.
"I'm sure my friends are tired of me bumming off of them," she said. "It's rock bottom at this point."
Rock bottom continues to get worse, with no answers for thousands of people. State leaders say the unemployment hotline is being bombarded with calls that are not from March claims. The hotline, 844-958-4627, is only for those who filed claims in March. Everyone else should call the unemployment insurance helpline at 502-564-2900.