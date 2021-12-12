More than 3,000 homes and businesses served by Gibson Electric remain without power Sunday evening as crews work tirelessly to repair damage from Friday night's storms.
Gibson Electric says 3,892 members were still without power as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and the company has 26 outage locations remaining.
The utility notes that one tornado tore through Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee and Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky, and another ripped through north Dyer, north Gibson and south Obion counties in Tennessee.
“The tornadoes left broken poles on every road they crossed from the Mississippi River to the eastern boundary of our service area,” Gibson Vice President of Engineering and Operations Barry Smith said in a statement Sunday. “The damage amounts to hundreds of broken poles.”
Another Gibson vice president, Charles Phillips, said Gibson Connect employees are replacing damaged fiber as the poles are being replaced and electrical lines are being strung.
Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said the repair work continues to be slow and steady process.
“Even with all of Gibson EMC’s lineworkers and lineworkers from Pickwick Electric, Milan Public Utilities, Jackson Energy Authority, Forked Deer Electric Cooperative, Chickasaw Electric Cooperative and Service Electric, repairing the monumental damage is a painfully slow process,” Rodamaker said in a statement. “We know how very difficult a lengthy outage is for our members, and we are pushing hard to restore electric and internet service as quickly as we safely can. Because our employees are so incredibly committed, it’s hard for them to go home to get a few hours rest, but it’s important for their safety; and they will be back ready to work at sunrise tomorrow.”