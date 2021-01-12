FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,053 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky on Tuesday.
Beshear said that's the fourth highest number ever reported on a Tuesday in the commonwealth.
The governor also reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 12.23% as of Tuesday. Beshear said while that number is "way too high," the positivity rate has remained in the 12% range for several days, whereas previously it was on the rise.
Beshear said 1,733 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 397 in intensive care units and 205 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 308,729 COVID-19 cases, including 2,944 deaths.