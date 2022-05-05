PADUCAH — AQS QuiltWeek returned to Paducah last week for the first time since 2019.
Attendance was down slightly this year from 2019, but thousands of quilters still gave the 2022 event a good showing after two years without the quilt show and contest because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning says 30,144 people made their way to the Paducah Convention Center for Paducah's 2022 QuiltWeek. That's about 500 fewer people than 2019's numbers.
All in all, Browning says this year's show was very successful.