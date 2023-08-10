METROPOLIS, IL — Local families enjoyed a Back to School Supply Giveaway Thursday night in Metropolis, Illinois.
More than 300 students from across Massac County turned out. This marks the 25th year Harrah's Metropolis Hotel and Casino has sponsored the event, which was held at the Metropolis Community Center.
Students in kindergarten through 12th-grade received school supplies. Dental Safari provided free dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments, and Massac Memorial Hospital's Mobile Health Unit offered school and sports physicals.
The hospital was one of several businesses that also provided school supply items. Organizers say schools supplies were also provided by the Regional Office of Education, Illinois Extension, Southern Seven Head Start, Rural Health Inc. City National Bank and Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition.