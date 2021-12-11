CLINTON, KY — Gibson Electric, which serves northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky, reports 22 outage locations affecting 4,571 residential and business customers as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The utility company says it's still dealing with "extensive damage" after Friday nights storms. In a news release, company spokeswoman Rita Alexander says Gibson Electric has 75 broken poles and downed electric/fiber lines. She says the Tennessee Valley Authority is also dealing with significant damage, including multiple lattice towers and a lattice structure switch that need to be repaired before TVA can provide power to Gibson's Clinton, Kentucky, substation.
"We are unsure at this time when TVA will complete their repairs, but members served by the Clinton substation should be prepared for a lengthy outage," Alexander warns.
Alexander says crews from Pickwick Electric Cooperative, Milan Public Utilities, Jackson Energy Authority and Service Electric are working with Gibson crews to restore power as quickly as possible.
"This is a difficult time for our members and our communities. We are keeping those who have suffered loss of life, injuries and loss of property in our thoughts and prayers," Alexander says. "We thank our employees and those of the systems who are providing assistance for their hard work in such difficult circumstances. We also thank our members for their patience and support; we know how hard it is to be without electric and internet service."
The company provided photos of some of the damage it's dealing with, including an image of the damaged TVA towers; a photo of line workers working to restore service in Kenton, Tennessee; and a photo of field engineers surveying damage at Reelfoot Lake.