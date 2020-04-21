MAYFIELD, KY -- Six former residents of Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died from COVID-19.
In an update provided Tuesday, Administrator David Dietz says they currently have 20 residents in house with confirmed cases of the virus and another 21 recovering at the hospital.
There are also 23 confirmed staff who are quarantined at home.
A total of 85 tests have been issued so far at the nursing home.
Dietz says progress is being made as several residents are returning this week after their battle with the virus.
A few staff members have also returned and more are expected to return this weekend.