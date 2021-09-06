(WNBC) — Animal shelters in Louisiana began preparing for hurricane Ida before the storm made landfall. In the process, some dogs faced being euthanized.
Until the North Shore Animal Shelter stepped in, offering to take a truckload of supplies, bringing home a load of dogs on the return trip to Long Island.
One by one, dogs and puppies were brought out. Some were sleepy, and others were excited to stretch their legs.
It was the end of a three-and-a-half-day journey for these pups rescued from hurricane-stricken Louisiana.
"When we first meet these animals they are scared. They are very frightened. They don't know what to do,” said Ted Moriates with the North Shore Animal League.
Moriates drove the truck to Louisiana, filled top to bottom with much-needed supplies for pets donated by charitable people and groups on Long Island.
He returned to Long Island with 55 shelter animals that faced uncertain futures, including a pregnant dog due to give birth in two weeks.
"These are animals that were going to be euthanized for space to make room for other animals that might come in,” he said.
The animals were given water and food. They will be medically evaluated, given shots and put up for adoption.
"That makes me feel great,” North Shore Animal League volunteer Bobby Fernandez said. I feel like I was able to help the whole situation."
Fernandez has volunteered there for six years. He will help the animals adjust to their new surroundings.
The bond formed with their rescues is like no other.
"We literally come back with 55 best friends,” Moriates said.