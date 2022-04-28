PHOENIX, AZ (KPNX) — In Arizona, 63 elementary school students will be going to college for free, thanks to a foundation called College Promise.
Their parents were surprised with the news on Monday.
Bernard Black Elementary School invited third-graders and their parents Monday to what they thought was just another assembly.
“I just thought it was another award because he’s a good kid. He gets a lot of awards and stuff,” said proud dad Brandon Gailliard.
A mother at the assembly, Tanisa Miller, said: "I thought they were going to get a little award or something, like it was a little banquet.”
But they were all in for a major surprise.
“For every Bernard Black third-grader that is right here with us, they are offering a full-ride college scholarship,” Roosevelt School District Superintendent Quintin Boyce announced.
The students are getting their college tuition, books and room and board paid for by the Rosztoczy Foundation and its College Promise program.
“The goal, through the generous offer of this family is that finances will not be the barrier, that college is an option for every third-grader right here at Bernard Black,” Boyce said.
That message resonated with parents. Among claps and cheers, many of them shed tears of joy.
"I just couldn’t hold back because for sure my son is going to college. I don’t have to think about it. He’s going,” Gailliard said.
It’s a life-changing opportunity for Gailliard’s son, Noah.
“We didn’t go to college because we couldn’t afford it,” Gailliard said.
For Miller, her daughter’s dream of becoming a veterinarian is now a step closer.
“I’m a single parent, and college is far away, but it’s not easy,” Miller said.
Student Aaliyah Warner’s brother shared his joy for his sister.
“My little sister, a 9 year old, already has four years of college paid off. That’s just shocking,” he said.
This is the second time the Rosztoczy Foundation guaranteed a college future for students in the region.
About 80 third-graders in Michael Anderson School in Avondale, Arizona, received the same promise in 2012.
“It’s a huge help, because that already guarantees he can have a better future,” one parent said.
Gailliard said: “And we told him it could be free, possibly, if you just do great in school. But they just told him, yo, its free, you’re going to go for sure.”
While they still have several years to go before they’ll be graduating high school, the future is already bright and promising for these children.