SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education announced that 471 Local Education Agencies will receive $80,092,677 to help close the digital divide among Illinois students.
This includes 10 schools in Jefferson County, six in Saline County, one in Pope County, 10 in Franklin County, six in Johnson County, one in Massac County, five in Jackson County, six in Union County, three in Perry County, one in Pulaski County.
Click here to see the full list of grantees and award amounts.
Funding for the Digital Equity Formula Grant comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which directs federal funding to governors and State Education Agencies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic
“With this commitment of $80 million in funding to closing the digital divide, we are building on the same goals we’ve pushed since the beginning of my administration, creating a pipeline of high-quality learning from cradle to career,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Throughout this crisis, I have been so impressed to see all the creative ways superintendents and teachers adapted to the pandemic, a spirit of ingenuity that stretched up into our higher education institutions, too. This pandemic has heightened every inequality and injustice in our nation and our educators are on the frontlines of seeing our young people through this moment.”
Gov. Pritzker says more than 1.2 million students are starting the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning in place and around 528,000 are learning in a blended or hybrid environment, making up nearly 92% of Illinois students.
This grant will help students have the technology they need to access their learning opportunities this fall.
The grant gives funding to the highest-need LEA's in the state - those school districts, state-authorized charter schools, university lab schools, and alternative safe school programs administered by Regional Offices of Education with an Evidence-Based Funding Final Percent of Adequacy of 70% or lower in fiscal year 2020 or 2021.
Gov. Pritzker says many school districts have already bought devices and expanded connectivity since the pandemic began. LEAs may use the grant to purchase mroe devices and connectivity or to cover purchases made since March 13, 2020. LEAs will receive reimbursement after submitting an approvable application and at least quarterly expenditure reports.
Find additional information about COVID-19 and education at www.isbe.net/covid19.