PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. 

Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with the FBI.

The police department says detectives have seized a total of about 8,000 fentanyl pills in the investigation so far, as well as six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 in cash. 

Paducah Police Department officers and FBI agents began making arrests in connection to the investigation on Wednesday. Investigators say the arrests include people with lengthy criminal histories and people who represent two generations of the same family. 

The 14 people arrested and the charges filed against them include: 

Jasmine D. Baker, 19, of Ohio Street: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Garrett E. Beach, 26, of Metropolis, Illinois: Charged with trafficking in a carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Avian M. Costello, 37, of Jack Gray Drive: Charged with trafficking in a carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Lavance N. Davenport Sr., 46, of South 6th Street: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Lavanti N. Davenport, 20, of Levin Avenue: Charged with four counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Enrico G. Fuhr, 28, of North 23rd Street: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and two counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Johnny B. Harmon III, 30, of Park Avenue: Charged with three counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

De’Tysha L. Laster, 23, of Coronado Court: Charged with two counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Christopher J. Russell, 37, of Jack Gray Drive: Charged with two counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Samuel G. Shocklee, 23, of Calvert City, Kentucky: Charged with first-degree possession fentanyl.

Cameron Shumpert, 29, of Levin Avenue: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.

Dorian Q. Shumpert, 31, of Glenwood Drive: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.

Dominick D. Tyler, 19, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Paul G. West, 25, of Lone Oak Road: Charged with two counts of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.

Those who have been indicted but have not yet been arrested include: 

Michael J. Abbage, 24, of Levin Avenue: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Romeneo L. Beard, 21, of Levin Avenue: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Michelle L. Cohoon, 45, of Grogan Circle: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl.

Lisa D. Collins, 47, of Otis Dinning Drive: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and speeding 10 mph over the limit.

Lavance N. Davenport Jr., 27, of South 6th Street: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives on the second or greater offense.

Channing T. Grentzer, 24, of Stately Vision Lane: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

McKenzie N. Hopkins, 21, of Ledbetter, Kentucky: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

Xavier R. McPhee, 34, of Walter Jetton Drive: Charged with first-degree possession of fentanyl and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Victor A. Morales-Martinez, 24, of Mayfield, Kentucky: Charged with trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.