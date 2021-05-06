PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College is continuing to use the $15-million donation it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott last year to help the community.
During a virtual meeting Thursday, 16 groups were awarded grant money from that donation. The money went to nonprofit organization with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. The 16 are among 30 total organizations getting grant funding through WKCTC's Community Connections Service Awards. Those awards are part of the college's Guarantee Initiative.
One of the groups that received funding Thursday is Community Kitchen.
"We are happy to be in the community and serve anyone, whether it's a man or woman or child," Sally Michelson with Community Kitchen said. "We are grateful for your support for uplifting our kitchen."
Groups that received funding Thursday include
— Paducah Community Kitchen: $1,000
— Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center: $1,000
— Heartland Equality: $1,000
— The Interracial Women’s Group: $1,000
— Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center; $1,000
— Family Service Society: $1,000
— Hotel Metropolitan: $1,000
— Marcella’s Kitchen: $1,000
— Martha’s Vineyard: $1,000
— Paducah Cooperative Ministry: $1,000
— W.C. Young Community Center: $1,000
— Housing Authority of Hickman: $2,000 in scholarships
— Massac County Housing Authority: $2,000 in scholarships
— Housing Authority of Mayfield: $2,000 in scholarships
— Housing Authority of Paducah $2,000 in scholarships
— McCracken County Community Career Endowment: $5,000 in scholarships