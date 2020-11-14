PADUCAH — Hardships continue during this pandemic, but it's always nice to have a team to rely on. The West Kentucky Disc Golf Club knows what it means to be a team. Because when one teammate is in trouble, they all are.
The game of disc golf is not only about a good hand. It's about a good teammate. Two friends were brought together by their favorite sport.
Jack Hutchinson has played for 12 years.
"When I first started playing, I just didn't have that much of an outlet, and as a kid growing up in Murray it was not that much to do," Hutchinson said.
But today's game is different.
"I haven't seen some people in months. I haven't seen some of them in years," he said.
Hutchinson's partner, Matthew Allen, put together this game as a fundraiser for Hutchinson and his family.
"My wife was diagnosed with brain cancer a little over a month and a half ago I would say," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson and Allen play for the West Kentucky Disc Golf Club.
His teammates, who feel like family, had to intervene.
"I just started bawling. I just started crying. Just the thought that they had to just put it together for us," Hutchinson said.
His wife no longer works. "We have a 1-year-old daughter, and I cannot tell you how stressed out I was. I'm still stressed out, but this right here helps out out a lot. It's just nice to see my friends," he said.
Playing on the same team Saturday felt like divine intervention.
"Got paired up today. I just think it was just a little providence from God just bringing us together," Allen said.
That togetherness brought Hutchinson a smile — a smile that's harder to come by with his wife's illness.
"She'll have trouble walking. Other days, her hands don't want to close all the way, but she always has her good days. Some days she feels like she doesn't have cancer, but she knows it's still there," Hutchinson said.
But with every throw, they're closer to paying off another hospital bill to help her survive.
The disc gulf club said they raised about $500 Saturday. The Hutchinson family also has a GoFundMe account. Click the link at the top left of this story to visit the fundraiser page. There, you'll also find