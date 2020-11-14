Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WEST KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * TIMING...AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY EVENING. * LOCATION...ALL OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WEST KENTUCKY, AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH OVERNIGHT TONIGHT EVENTUALLY BECOMING WESTERLY WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND LOOSE AND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&