Watch again

WICKLIFFE, KY — More than 100 people attended a public meeting about a replacement project for the Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge on Monday.

Video from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Facebook page shows the crowd at the first meeting over the project, which was held at the Fort Jefferson Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky.

The plan is to build a new bridge that will have a wider deck, which will help make it easier for those who drive across it on a daily basis. The bridge is part of U.S. 51. It connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Cairo, Illinois.

Couldn't make it to Monday's meeting? Another meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cairo High School.

For more information about the meetings, click here.