The Delta Regional Authority is giving more than $950,000 in grants for seven infrastructure and workforce development projects in southern Illinois.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announced the grants Friday. Six of the seven projects are in the 12th Congressional District.
Bost's office released a list of those projects, including the grant amounts and what the money will be used for.
1. BENTON: Benton Water System Improvements — The funds will be used to upgrade the city’s water system and increase its capacity. The DRA's investment is $206,000. The total project investment is $335,777.
2. INA: Rend Lake College CDL Training — The funds will be used to develop a CDL training program and connect prospective students to U.S. Department of Labor approved Registered Apprenticeship programs. The DRA investment is $193,880. The total project investment is $280,880.
3. HERRIN: Herrin Sewer System Replacement — The city of Herrin will use the funds to improve services by replacing existing sanitary sewer lines and the major components of two lift stations. The DRA investment is $166,650. The total project investment is $327,690.
4. MOUNDS: Port of Cairo Industrial Building Renovations — The Southern Illinois Stimulus Corporation will use the funds to renovate an industrial building at the Port of Cairo. The DRA investment is $123,180. The total project investment is $240,693.
5. SESSER: Sesser Water System Improvements — The city of Sesser will use DRA funds to upgrade major components of their water system. The DRA investment is $108,322. The total project investment is $120,358.
6. CARBONDALE: Carbondale Fiber Optic Cable Extension — The funds will be used by the Southern Illinois Airport Authority to install fiber optic cable service to two companies and provide future development opportunities there. The DRA investment is $74,494. The total project investment is $229,877.