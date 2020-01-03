MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Your child's first time checking out a library book is a special moment. It's a big step and one of their first moments facing responsibility. A book may come back to the library damaged, late or not at all. When that happens, fines can pile up and library cards become suspended after more than $10 in unpaid fines.
"I always make sure they get back in, so I don't have to pay for them," said Haylee Smith, a elementary school student who was at the library Friday.
Haylee and her little sister, Madison, typically check out books and movies. Haylee is in charge of making sure their checkouts come back on time.
"Mostly I ask my mom, but sometimes I ask my papa, because sometimes he has to go to the library, which sometimes he does. Then, I ask can I go with him to bring my movies back in," Smith said.
McCracken County Library Director Susan Baier said fines can close the library doors forever for some children. People in the community raised $2,015 for the first Library Secret Santa program to pay off fines for kids who applied. Library staff reached out to some families as well. The fines included fees for late and lost books or DVDs.
"Children aren't driving themselves to the library. You know, children are dependent on adults in their life to get them to the library," Baier said. "So, children don't have enough control."
Baier said library cards are a large responsibility for children. The library has to balance teaching children responsibility and the challenges some people face while returning books.
"Responsibility is important. We are a government-funded public agency, so we want to be good stewards of public funds and public resources," Baier said. "And we also want to acknowledge not every child has the same opportunities and home situation as everyone else."
Baier said a very small portion of the library is funded by fines. According to the library, almost 17% of its youth readers have a suspended library card. Baier said a patron came to her with the idea after observing a Secret Santa program at a local power company. One child's mother, who had all their fines paid, told Baier in an email the move changed their life.
"She had to leave her previous residence in a hurry, and it wasn't safe for her to get back there," Baier said. "And she wasn't able to get the items that her child had checked out on his library card."
The child's library card had a fine of $200.
"She said it was such a burden off her shoulders. She was very grateful," Baier said.
Baier said the goal is to get children into the library, and money shouldn't keep them out. Baier said one woman came in to the library with a $50 donation and simply said, "I remember what it was like to be a kid."
The library wants to continue the program next year to help more kids and hopefully raise more money for kids who did not apply to get their library fines paid for this year.
"We can find other kids who have these needs and who would like to have their library privileges reinstated," Baier said.
If you would like to help you can donate to the McCracken County Public Library Foundation and ask your donations to go to someone's library fines.