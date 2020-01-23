PADUCAH — Thanks to the generosity of the community, crews delivered more than 69,000 pounds of food to four Paducah nonprofits Thursday.
Paducah Power System's 23rd annual Christmas in the Park light show at Noble Park, which ran the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 31, collected 69,475 pounds of canned goods and other nonperishable food items from donors. Visitors also contributed $35,254.
On Thursday, Paducah Power System partnered with Wagner Transport to deliver the food to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Family Service Society, The Salvation Army, and St. Vincent de Paul. Every month, those nonprofits each provide food and financial assistance to hundreds of Paducah and McCracken County families.
"Oh it's amazing. What a caring community," said Heidi Suhrheinrich, executive director of Paducah Cooperative Ministry. "This is just incredible."
"Opportunities like this where we get so much food, we don't have to spend the money we get from our store to buy more food," said Suzanne Warren, president of the Paducah Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society. "We can use that money for utility payments or other financial assistance."
Thursday's deliveries were timely, because demand for food donations is usually high in January.
"Now that the weather is cold out there, and utility bills are higher, so if they can come in and get food, they can use what money they would have spent on food to pay their utility," Warren said.
Suhrheinrich said starting this weekend, volunteers will begin sorting out the 17 bins of food that Paducah Cooperative Ministry received. The goal is to have the food organized within a week.
While the local nonprofits look forward to distributing the food, they look back on all the people who made it possible.
"You think about all those cold, dark nights at Noble Park. Every single night, there was a group of volunteers there that was collecting the funds and the food," said Suhrheinrich. "And then, you have Paducah Power that's partnered with the transportation agencies. And then, you have all the volunteers that come and sort it. It's a huge, huge community effort, and it's just amazing and astounding."
Andrea Underwood, director of human resources and community relations at Paducah Power Systems, said over the 23 years of Christmas in the Park, the event has collected 1 million pounds of food.
